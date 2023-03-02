Assassin of US Senator Robert F. Kennedy denied parole again

A panel in California on Wednesday denied parole to a man who was convicted of killing a US senator and presidential candidate in 1968.

Sirhan Sirhan fatally shot Robert F. Kennedy, who represented New York state in the Senate, at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles on June 5, 1968.

The assassin, 78, was denied parole by a three-member panel, according to NBC News, who cited a spokesperson for the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

A parole panel found Sirhan suitable for parole in August 2021, but Governor Gavin Newsom rejected it, said the network.

"I have determined that Sirhan has not developed the accountability and insight required to support his safe release into the community," Newsom said in an op-ed in January 2022.

According to CNN, Wednesday's proceeding was Sirhan's 17th parole suitability hearing.

Kennedy was assassinated shortly after winning the California presidential primary.

Sirhan was convicted of first-degree murder and assault with intent to murder and has been imprisoned since 1969.