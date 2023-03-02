3 dead, including 2 police officers, in Colombia oil base attack

Clashes between farmers and members of the police in San Vicente del Caguan, in the Caqueta Department of Colombia, have left three dead and several wounded.

Farmers and indigenous peoples are protesting the environmental damage caused by the oil company Emerald Energy, as well as the destruction of the roads by the tank cars that transport the fuel.

Although demonstrations have been going on for over two weeks, early Thursday morning protesters tried to take over the company's facilities and burn them to demand money and the paving of 42 kilometers of a road.

According to the police, the confrontations have already left two officers and a farmer dead and many wounded. At least seven police officers are reportedly being held by the community.

The Mayor of San Vicente del Caguan, Julian Perdomo, has made urgent appeals to the government to retake control of the area, as some police officers have appeared in videos being retained and stripped of their protective gear.

President Gustavo Petro has said that "a commission of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of the Interior and the Armed Forces is leaving to attend to the situation of Pozos in San Vicente del Caguan."

"I have ordered a halt to the violence," he said.

The opposition has questioned the actions taken by the president, who they say, has reacted belatedly.

"This is the result of the hate speech and the criminalization of the police force by the government", said opposition Senator Miguel Uribe.