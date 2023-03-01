Ukraine rejects Russian claims of receiving radioactive material

Ukraine on Wednesday rejected Russian claims that it received radioactive material to stage a "nuclear provocation" against Moscow.

"Russia's claim that Ukraine has received radiological material to stage a 'provocation' is fake news. Ukraine is strictly committed to non-proliferation of nuclear weapons," Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Twitter.

He urged the public not to be "misled by Russian propaganda textbook," noting that Russians "often accuse others of what they plan themselves."

Nikolenko's comments come as Russia, earlier on Wednesday, accused Ukraine of preparing "nuclear provocations," claiming radioactive material was delivered to the Ukrainian ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.



