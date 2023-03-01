Ukraine denies responsibility for drone crashes in Russia

Ukraine has rejected responsibility for the crashes of several drones in Russia.



"Panic & disintegration processes are building up in [the Russian Federation], reflected by an increase in internal attacks on infrastructure facilities by unidentified flying objects," an adviser in the presidential office, Mykhailo Podolyak, wrote on Twitter in English on Wednesday.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of Podolyak's remarks only: "We don't believe him."



Later, the Defence Ministry in Moscow said the Russian military had repelled an attempt at a "massive drone attack" on the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which it had already annexed in 2014.



Since the beginning of the week, drones have crashed in several Russian regions - both not far from the Ukrainian border and in the Moscow area. In addition, the airspace above the Baltic Sea metropolis of St Petersburg was briefly closed on Tuesday.



Officially, no reason was given. However, some observers assume that the appearance of a hostile flying object was behind it.



A drone attack is also suspected to be behind a fire at an oil refinery in Tuapse in southern Russia. According to media reports, at least one of the drones was loaded with explosives.











