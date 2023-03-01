Turkish President Erdoğan extends condolences to Greece over deadly train crash

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan extended his condolences to Greece on Wednesday over a fatal train crash that has claimed the lives of dozens.

"Stating that he is deeply saddened by the train crash, President Erdoğan extended his condolences for those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to the injured," said a statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate following a message from the Turkish leader to Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Greece declared a three-day national mourning Wednesday, following the collision of two trains in a northern town, where at least 40 people have died in the worst train accident in the country.

Officials said at least 130 people have been injured and 66 hospitalized, while rescue teams are on the scene to find more trapped passengers under the debris.



