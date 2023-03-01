Russia should withdraw troops for peace talks on Ukraine, Germany says

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday that Russia should withdraw troops from Ukraine to make peace talks possible.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins, Scholz reaffirmed Germany's support for Ukraine, and urged Russia to take steps for peace.

"It is clear Russia attacked Ukraine, and Russia is the country that needs to do something now," he said.

"(Russia) needs to undertake a step forward so that peace will become possible, and what is necessary is the withdrawal of troops," he added.

Asked about Ukraine's warnings of a possible new Russian offensive and Kyiv's request for more weapons and ammunition, Scholz promised continued military support.

"We do our utmost that Ukraine receives everything that it needs to defend itself," he said.

"We'll make sure that the production of ammunition is stepped up. For the weapons we supplied ourselves, but also for weapons that were transferred from Eastern Europe," he continued.

"This will remain an ongoing task. As we've always said, we're going to support Ukraine as long as it is necessary."