ANOTHER CHILDS BODY FOUND AFTER ITALY MIGRANT BOAT TRAGEDY

The number of dead in a migrant boat accident on the southern Italian coast has risen to 67.



The body of a girl was found on Wednesday morning, the Carabinieri police said, making her the latest confirmed victim.



The overcrowded wooden boat with more than 140 refugees and migrants sank on Sunday morning off the Calabrian coast in powerful seas.



The coffins of the dead have been placed in a gymnasium in the town of Crotone. About 80 people survived.



The tragedy has sent an ongoing debate in Italy about how to handle migrant boat arrivals to a new pitch.



"No one wanted to save them," the daily newspaper La Repubblica said in a headline.



According to a reconstruction of events leading up to the sinking, a plane belonging to the European border protection agency Frontex sighted the boat on Saturday evening about 40 nautical miles (74 kilometres) off the Italian coast and reported it to Rome.



The authorities sent two ships on a search, but they did not find the boat.



It was not until early in the morning that a distress call was received from the vessel, whereupon the Carabinieri and the coastguard were deployed.



However, the boat had already sunk when they arrived at the scene.



Some criticized the fact that coastguard ships did not carry out a search during the night.



Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi caused outrage by saying shortly after the accident that he would never be so desperate as to put his own children in such a boat.



Opposition politicians then accused him of blaming the victims, who came from Afghanistan and Syria, among other countries.



