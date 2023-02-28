WRECKED TANK TRAVELS ON AFTER WAR PROTEST AT BERLINS RUSSIAN EMBASSY

The destroyed Russian tank that was placed in front of the Russian Embassy in Berlin in protest at the country's war against Ukraine has been removed again, police said early on Tuesday morning.



The wrecked T-72 tank arrived in the German capital early on Friday morning, the first anniversary of Moscow's full invasion of its neighbour, and was deposited in front of the embassy on the boulevard Unter den Linden in the city centre to serve as a memorial against the war.



According to the initiators of the action, the tank had hit a mine during the Russian army's attack on Kiev on March 31 and was destroyed by the explosion. Presumably soldiers died in it.



The Military History Museum of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry lent the vehicle and supported its transport.



The tank will next be exhibited in the Netherlands, according to the initiators.



