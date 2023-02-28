Putin signs law suspending New START disarmament treaty

Russian President Vladimir Putin has suspended the last major nuclear disarmament treaty with the United States after Putin signed a new law halting Russian involvement in the New START treaty, the Kremlin announced in Moscow on Tuesday.



The president announced the step in his address to the nation on February 21. He stressed in his speech that this was not an exit from the agreement. However, he had previously repeatedly warned that an end to the agreement, which expires in 2026, could lead to a new nuclear arms race. For the time being, Russia wants to continue to adhere to the agreed upper limits for nuclear weapons.



The New START disarmament treaty is the only remaining major arms control agreement between the US and Russia. The treaty limits the nuclear arsenals of both countries to 800 delivery systems and 1,550 operational warheads each.



It also stipulates that Washington and Moscow may exchange information on their strategic nuclear arsenals and hold up to 18 on-site verification visits per year.

