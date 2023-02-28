Moldovan authorities strengthen security measures in country

Law enforcement agencies in Moldova have strengthened security measures after claims that Russia plans to "destabilize" the capital Chisinau, the Moldovan interior minister said on Tuesday.

"The security situation in the country and the region remains quite unstable … Security measures have been strengthened by law enforcement agencies," Ana Revenco said in an interview with TVR Moldova television channel.

Revenco also said that controls were tightened at the international airport in the Moldovan capital, in addition to police presence in public places having been increased and financial flows from the country being monitored.

She noted that Moldovan law enforcement agencies regularly consult on security issues with their foreign partners.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that Russia intends to "undermine the political situation in Moldova," in response to which Moldovan President Maia Sandu said state institutions "confirmed" Moscow's plans.

Sandu claimed Russia's alleged plan involved a group of people with military training taking violent actions against government buildings and taking hostages.

Russia has rejected the claims saying the "true goal" of Kyiv, which "launched disinformation about the 'Russian plan to destabilize Moldova'," is to engage Chisinau in a tough confrontation with Moscow.