Dutch donate more than €180 million to Ukraine

People in the Netherlands have donated around €183 million ($194 million) for war victims in Ukraine one year after Russia launched its full-scale invasion.



More than 2.8 million people have already been helped, the 11 Dutch relief organisations involved said in The Hague on Tuesday.



The donation campaign, with the special account Giro555, started a year ago. Some €82 million has been spent so far, mainly on acute emergency aid such as food, drinking water, stoves, sleeping bags and tents.



Donations will now also be used to rebuild houses and schools.



Aid organizations in the Netherlands traditionally call for donations from the approximately 17 million inhabitants of the country when major disasters occur.



The aid campaign for Ukraine has received the second largest amount of donations so far, after one for victims of the tsunami in Asia in 2004/2005 which drew some €208 million in donations.



Donations are also currently being collected for victims of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, with €108 million collected so far.



