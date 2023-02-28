4 injured in helicopter crash in northwestern Russia

Four people were injured in a helicopter crash in Russia's northwestern Murmansk region on Tuesday, local media reported.

"During a landing approach, three kilometers (1.9 miles) from Murmansk airport, a helicopter crashed … according to preliminary data, four were injured," a source from the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry told state news agency TASS.

The source also said preliminary information suggests that a pilot error or equipment failure led to the accident.

In a statement, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said that rescuers arrived at the site of the crash and that nine people were on board, three of which were crew members.

"There are no dead. Passengers are being transported on snowmobiles to the village of Lovozero," the statement further said.

Murmansk Governor Andrey Chibis also confirmed the incident in a statement on Telegram, noting the helicopter was a Mi-8 and that the situation is under control.

The Russian Western Interregional Investigation Department for Transport announced that a criminal case was opened after the crash to establish "all the circumstances of the incident."











