Ukrainian president signs decrees imposing further sanctions against Russia

This handout picture taken and released by the Ukrainian presidential press-service on March 23, 2022 shows President Volodymyr Zelensky recording a video address in Kyiv. (AFP File Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that he signed decrees imposing further sanctions on Russia, as the EU adopted its 10th sanctions package against Moscow last Friday.

"I signed three decrees to implement the NSDC (National Security and Defense Council) decisions. Against those Russians who are involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children. Against those representatives of the Russian sports sector who are trying to put sports in the service of aggression. And against those who help maintain mercenary structures in Russia for the war against Ukraine and all free people," Zelensky said in an evening address late Sunday.

The decrees, released by the Ukrainian presidency, noted that the secretary of the country's defense council, Oleksiy Danilov, will be responsible for monitoring the implementation of the decision, while the country's Cabinet of Ministers, together with the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Bank of Ukraine, will ensure "the implementation and monitoring of the effectiveness" of the sanctions.

The statement also said the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry would be tasked with informing authorities from the EU, U.S., and other countries on the application of the sanctions and raise the issue of introducing similar restrictive measures.

Zelensky concluded in his address that Ukraine's pressure on Russia will continue, as well as those exerted by the world.

Separately, Zelensky signed a decree earlier in the day dismissing Joint Forces Commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Eduard Moskalev from his position. No information was given for the reason behind Moskalev's dismissal.

Last Friday, EU member states approved new sanctions against Russia, with new trade bans and export controls on products and technologies that can be used for civilian and military purposes.

The latest sanctions by Kyiv also followed similar ones earlier in February involving 200 people with links to Russia's nuclear energy sector.