Russia reports attacks on Ukrainian military targets, Ukraine says repelled dozens of attacks

The Russian military has reported several strikes on Ukrainian targets in the eastern Donetsk region with artillery fire and attacks from the air.



In the area around the town of Bakhmut, an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian armed forces was hit, a spokesman for the Russian Defence Ministry, Igor Konashenkov, said on Monday.



Russian artillery destroyed tanks, armoured equipment and vehicles belonging to the Ukrainian military, Moscow said.



The Ukrainian armed forces have been under pressure in the region for weeks, and are putting up a fierce defence of Bakhmut.



The information from the battlefield could not be independently verified.

Ukraine says repelled attacks

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that the Ukrainian forces repelled 81 Russian attacks in 5 directions.

In the statement of the General Staff, it was stated that the Russians concentrated their efforts on attacking in the Kupyansk, Liman, Bahmut, Avdiyivka and Shahtersk directions, "Our soldiers repelled 81 attacks of the invaders in these directions yesterday."

The statement also said, "The enemy is trying to destroy the critical infrastructure of our state, continues the attacks, targets civilian facilities and apartments with heavy weapons."

In the statement, it was reported that the Ukrainian air force hit the areas where Russian soldiers and equipment are concentrated 4 times in the last 1 day, and it was stated that a Su-25 type plane of Russia was shot down.