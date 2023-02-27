Pope to travel to Hungary in April for talks with Orban, migrants

Pope Francis is to travel to Hungary at the end of April, the Holy See announced on Monday.



During the visit from April 28 to 30, the pope is to hold talks with Prime Minister Viktor Orban and meet migrants before celebrating a public mass on the last day of his visit.



The head of the world's Catholics spent a few hours in Budapest during a trip to Slovakia in the autumn of 2021.



Other trips by the 86-year-old pontiff this year have taken in Congo and South Sudan.



Ahead of his Africa trip, there were concerns about his travel plans, which were initially postponed due to his serious knee condition. The pope was seated for the majority of his appointments and mostly moved from place to place in a wheelchair.



He is expected in Lisbon at the start of August to mark World Youth Day, and in September he travels to Mongolia.

