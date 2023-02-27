At least 1 killed, 4 injured in western Ukraine drone attack

At least one person was killed and four others injured in a drone attack in the western Ukrainian city of Khmelnytskyi, an official said on Monday.

A number of buildings were damaged in the attack, Oleksandr Symchyshyn, the city's mayor, said on Telegram.

"This time the enemy used a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle). At the moment, there is information about one person killed and four injured," he said.

Firefighters and rescue crews are still working in the area, he added.

Earlier, a Ukrainian military statement said Russia attacked Ukraine from the north with 14 drones, claiming that 11 of them were destroyed by air defense systems.

Russia launched what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year.

Now in its second year, the conflict has so far killed more than 8,000 civilians, with nearly 13,300 more wounded, according to latest UN figures.