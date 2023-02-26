Zelensky vows to bring the Ukrainian flag back to Crimea

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reiterated his country's claim to the Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia back in 2014.



"This is our land. Our people. Our history," the 45-year-old said, according to a statement circulated on Sunday. With the return of Crimea, peace will also come to Ukraine, he added. "We will return the Ukrainian flag to every corner of Ukraine."



February 26 was declared a day of resistance to Russia's occupation of Crimea by Zelensky in 2020.



In 2014, before the Russian annexation, the last large pro-Ukrainian demonstration in front of the regional parliament took place on that day, and several people were killed.



For just over a year, Ukraine has also been resisting the full-scale invasion of Russian troops in the east and south of the country. Kiev has declared its goal to recapture all areas controlled by Moscow since 2014.



