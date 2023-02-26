Zelensky shows temporary war accommodation in TV broadcast

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has shown TV journalists the temporary accommodation in which he said he has been living since the beginning of the war.



"This is where I live," Zelensky said in the film by journalist Dmytro Komarov, broadcast on Friday by Ukrainian TV's 1+1 channel. He also said he was there when the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, 2022.



A clip of the film was also posted on Twitter by Zelensky's domestic political advisor Anton Gerashchenko.



The windows of the makeshift accommodation are covered with thick curtains. Pillows and a flowered bedspread lie on the single bed, and a television, a chair and a desk can also be seen.



Zelensky shows the camera team his walk-in wardrobe. On the rack hang many olive green and camouflage jackets, on the floor are military boots. These are his "regular clothes," the president says. "I don't wear suits right now."



But then he pulls out a suit from the left corner of the wardrobe after all - in foil fresh from the cleaners. "It is a symbol that soon the war will be over, we will win," Zelensky says, smiling.



