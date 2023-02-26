Ukrainian envoy presses Switzerland to greenlight arms deliveries

Switzerland "cannot be neutral" about Russia's war on Ukraine and must allow weapons deliveries to Kyiv, according to the Ukrainian envoy in the country.

"Our country is fighting not only for its survival, but for all of Europe, for the free world," Iryna Venediktova, Ukraine's ambassador to Switzerland, said in an interview with SonntagsZeitung newspaper published on Sunday.

"For that, we need weapons, as many as possible-they will decide the fate of all of us," she added.

Venediktova said she respects Swiss neutrality, but urged it to "please let other countries send their Swiss-made weapons to Ukraine."

"In view of Russia's attack on Ukraine, Switzerland cannot be neutral," she said, reiterating that the conflict is about "defending the international legal order and human rights."

Countries such as Germany, Denmark, and Spain have voiced concerns in recent months for not being allowed to hand over Swiss-made weapons to Ukraine.

The Swiss parliament is currently discussing the matter, with only two parties, the nationalist conservative SVP and the Greens, still strictly opposed to indirect arms deliveries to Ukraine.

A compromise proposed by supporters would allow Swiss weapons to be delivered to third countries only if the original arms sale took place five or more years ago, and the transferring country has similar values and export controls as Switzerland.

In addition, the UN General Assembly will have to confirm that the country receiving the weapons is defending itself against an attack that violates international law.

Finally, the Swiss government will also have to give the green light for each delivery.



