Thousands across Europe, Türkiye march for Ukraine

Several cities in Europe saw demonstrations Saturday in favor of Ukraine as thousands protested the war initiated by Russia.

In Brussels, crowds in front of the North railway station shouted: "Stop the Russian war for peace in Ukraine" and "Ukraine wins, democracy wins."

Several cities in Italy also saw protests.

A march was held late in the day in Rome under the name, "Europe for Peace," with contributions from non-governmental organizations.

The march, which started from the Colosseum, the world-famous ancient arena, was attended by 5,000 people who walked until crowds got to Campidoglio square, where the municipality is located.

Marchers chanted: "Peace," "No to war", "Ukraine in EU now" and "Stop the war in Ukraine" while holding banners and Ukrainian flags.

The war was also protested in Milan, Italy's second-largest city.

More than 1,000 people gathered in Castello square and marched to the Duomo Cathedral carrying Ukrainian flags and banners that read: "No to war" and "Peace." Slogans of support for Ukraine were also shouted.

In addition, a group of 50 Russians protested near Duomo Cathedral against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government.

Two cities in Türkiye with Ukrainian communities saw demonstrations.

In southern Antalya province, Ukrainians held a ceremony to mark the end of the first year of the War.

Ukrainians in Atatürk City Square unfurled Ukrainian and Turkish flags and sang the National Anthem of Ukraine.

President of the Antalya Ukrainians Association, Natalia Karaca, argued in an address that on Feb. 24, 2022, Russia declared war on Ukraine in a way that destroyed the international order.

Expressing that her country had one year of pain and loss, Karaca said: "We proved what we can do in a year. We were not given a chance, but we persevered. Even during the war, we showed that we are on the side of goodwill and humanity. We will strive to make the aggressor country fully accountable for its actions."

She said "freedom, democracy and values of humanity" should prevail.

The ceremony ended with the commemoration of Ukrainians who were killed in the war.

In the northern province of Samsun, Ukrainians held a commemoration ceremony.

They gathered on Adnan Menderes Boulevard and marched after unfurling the Türkiye and Ukraine flags. After, Ukrainians, who sang the National Anthem of Ukraine, held a minute of silence for those killed in the Feb. 6 twin earthquakes in southern Kahramanmaras province.

Luidmyla Shymko, head of the Black Sea Ukrainians association, noted that 365 days have passed since Russia attacked Ukraine.

Explaining that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have heroically defended Ukraine for one year, Shymko said: "The purpose of the occupation of Ukraine by the Russian Federation is not only the conquest of the lands but also the elimination of the Ukrainian national identity," she said.

The ceremony ended with the commemoration of Ukrainians who lost their lives in the war.