Scholz to visit German companies in India and meet professionals

On the second day of his inaugural visit to India, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is scheduled to visit companies in the South Indian Silicon Valley.



Around 1,800 German companies are active in India. Scholz, who is accompanied by business representatives on his trip, then plans to visit a site operated by the German software company SAP in the high-tech metropolis of Bengaluru.



An important topic during the visit is the exchange of skilled workers between the two countries. While Germany urgently needs skilled workers, India partly lacks jobs for its large young population.



On Sunday, Scholz wants to exchange views with skilled workers who are about to leave for Germany.



They are also expected to discuss energy cooperation and the joint fight against climate change. To this end, Scholz also plans to visit the Indian company Sun Mobility, which produces batteries for electric vehicles. The German company Bosch holds about 25% of the shares in the company.



India ranks fourth in terms of greenhouse gas emissions - after the United States, China and the European Union. Per capita, however, a person in India consumes much less energy than a German.



Many people in India still do not have access to electricity, and in some areas only to limited amounts. To meet the country's growing electricity needs, India is increasingly relying on renewable energies in its electricity mix - but also on more coal and more oil imports from Russia.



Finally, on Sunday, the last day of Scholz's trip, a meeting with an Indian cricket team is on the agenda. The sport is about as important in the former British colony as football is in Germany.



