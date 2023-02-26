Qatar, Türkiye to cooperate on human rights promotion

Qatar's National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Türkiye's Human Rights and Equality Institution (TİHEK) to enhance institutional cooperation regarding human rights.

TİHEK tweeted that the MoU was inked on Saturday by its chairman Dr. Muharrem Kilic and NHRC chairperson Maryam bint Abdullah Al-Attiyah in the Qatari capital, Doha.

Qatar's state news agency QNA said the deal aims "to enhance cooperation between the two parties in spreading humanitarian ideas, initiatives, and practices and contributing to the promotion and protection of human rights for both countries."

"It also aims to employ the expertise of the two parties to achieve a sustainable and effective response to all humanitarian and human rights activities and intensify cooperation in developing strategies and action plans," it added.