One dead after German coach crashes in Austria

A German coach with 32 passengers on board crashed in Austria late on Saturday evening.



According to the police, a 31-year-old passenger was killed and several others were injured, including the 51-year-old bus driver.



The bus from the Passau area crashed over an embankment near Schladming in the region of Styria, about 100 kilometres south-east of the city of Salzburg, overturned several times and landed on the roof of a company building built on the slope, the police said.



The group in the bus had been on their way back after a tobogganing excursion, said a spokesman for the police in Styria.



Rumours that a group of friends was travelling on the bus on a stag party could not be confirmed by the spokesman from the Styria police. The accident happened on the return journey.



The cause of the accident was still being investigated.



"The coach was secured on the instructions of the public prosecutor's office in Leoben and will be examined by experts," the police reported.



More than 160 firefighters, rescue workers and police were on the scene, according to the police.



