Majority of Germans against tank, jet deliveries to Ukraine: Survey

A larger proportion of Germans are against any move to give Ukraine tanks or fighter jets, a new survey shows.

Some 44% believe sending Leopard 2 battle tanks to Kyiv is the wrong decision, according to the results of a survey by pollster YouGov published on Sunday.

At least 41% support the German government as it plans to send the first of 18 tanks to Ukraine by the end of March.

There was an overwhelming rejection when it comes to fighter jets, with 56% of respondents against the idea and only 27% in favor.

The German government has so far not announced any plans to deliver jets to Ukraine.

According to the poll, a majority of people in Germany also believe that German arms deliveries to Ukraine mean involvement in the war: 51% agreed with this assessment, while only 37% disagreed.

A further 40% believed that Germany has already sent too many weapons to Ukraine.

In contrast, 22% view the military support so far as inadequate, while 23% think it is just right.

According to figures from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, Germany currently ranks fourth among Ukraine's supporters in absolute terms, behind the US, UK, and Poland.

Since the Russia-Ukraine war began in February last year, Germany has approved deliveries of weapons and other equipment to Kyiv worth almost €2.6 billion ($2.75 billion).