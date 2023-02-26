FORMER POLISH FOREIGN MINISTER SLAMS GERMANYS LACK OF LEADERSHIP

One year after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's now famous "Zeitenwende" (Turning Point) speech, former Polish foreign and defence minister Radoslaw Sikorski has complained about Germany's lack of leadership in supporting Ukraine.



Even though the German government has done a lot financially and militarily for the country invaded by Russia, the perception prevails among allies "that Germany is doing what is necessary only at the last moment, only under external pressure," the liberal conservative politician, who sits in the European Parliament for the opposition Civic Platform (PO) party, told dpa.



"And that creates the impression that you don't own the issue, that there is a reluctance, that Germany is not a leader in responding to the crisis, that it is behind the curve."



Monday marks the anniversary of Scholz's "Zeitenwende" speech in the lower house of the German parliament, the Bundestag. In it, the chancellor had announced a reorientation of German security policy as a consequence of the Russian attack on Ukraine.



Sikorski described it as a courageous speech. However, too little of the announcements had been implemented. "Americans have a wonderful expression: You don't need just to talk to talk but to walk the walk. So when you announced that you're going to spend an extra 100 billion on defence, I would have expected that more of that money would be spent by now."



In 2011, as Polish foreign minister during the financial crisis, Sikorski said in a much-noticed speech in Berlin that he feared a powerful Germany less than German inaction. The sentence is still quoted again and again today when it comes to the desire of Eastern European allies for a stronger leadership role for Germany.



Sikorski attributes domestic political reasons for what he sees as the chancellor's too hesitant approach to the war. "So I think he's trying to take his electorate with him at the speed that the electorate is willing to accept. But that speed is insufficient for the pace of events in Ukraine and therefore it's happening at the cost of German credibility abroad."



Germany has supported Ukraine with arms deliveries worth almost €2.6 billion ($2.75 billion) since the war began. In total, German aid to Ukraine - including humanitarian and financial contributions - adds up to €14 billion, according to the German government.



According to statistics from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW), this puts Germany in third place behind the United States and Britain. In terms of military aid, Poland also does better in absolute terms. In terms of economic strength, Germany is only 18th among the 30 NATO states.

