Almost 500 fragments from burst aquarium cleared from Berlin hotel

The lobby of a Berlin hotel, where a famous large aquarium burst in December, spilling out vast quantities of water and fish, is expected to be cleared by the end of February, according to the building's owner.



Almost all of the 500 acrylic fragments have been documented, mapped and temporarily stored on pallets in the covered arcade next to the hotel in recent weeks, Fabian Hellbusch, spokesman for the building owner, told dpa. The large pieces that were still in the lobby were currently being cut up and transported outside for temporary storage.



For several days now, broken pieces have been gradually being transported out of Berlin. "We are confident that we will have the Heiligegeistgasse [covered arcade] largely cleared by mid-March," said Hellbusch.



With the opening of the passage, it would in principle also be possible to open the first shops that were not so badly affected, they said. "Our goal is to have individual shops partially open as soon as possible, depending on official approvals."



The nearby East German Museum is also working towards the earliest possible date for reopening.



The removal of the fragments from the neighbourhood is logistically complex, the spokesperson said. The pieces would be taken by truck to a storage facility in the state of Brandenburg next to Berlin, where they would be further examined by experts and where the investigations into the cause would continue.



"For this purpose, the fragments will be put together in the warehouse according to the mapping carried out so that new or further conclusions about the cause of the accident can possibly be drawn from the overall picture."



