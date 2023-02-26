Alarming lack of snow in parts of Europe portends extreme drought

Drought worries are growing in Europe as snowpack measurements across the Alps show only a fraction of the normal accumulation this time of year and rainfall in places like Italy and France has been seriously scarce this month, too.



In France, Switzerland, Italy and parts of Austria, there is much less snow than on average, said meteorologist Klaus Haslinger of GeoSphere Austria, the state weather service.



In Italy, the non-profit environmental organization Legambiente is warning that 53% less snow than the long-term average has fallen in the Italian Alps in recent months.



The problem is not only the lack of snow, but also the absence of rain.



In the basin of the Po River, which snakes across northern Italy, precipitation has dropped 61% compared to the historical average, data shows.



In France, after several consecutive rain-free weeks, there are fears of a second consecutive summer of drought and water restrictions.



High-pressure systems over Western Europe are pushing away rain fronts, leading to the scant precipitation.



But this is not the first time that such weather conditions have caused years with extremely low rainfall, Haslinger noted.



Sixty years ago, he said, there was a spell of dry weather that lasted several years due to certain temperature distributions over land and sea. "At that time, the level of the Danube fell to a record low," the meteorologist said.



Haslinger said there is evidence that global warming is favouring these temperature patterns, making parched conditions more common in the years ahead.



"If the spring weather is similar to 2022, the drought will become much worse," warned Josef Eitzinger, an agricultural meteorologist at the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences in Vienna.



It is becoming apparent that the rivers will carry much less mountain meltwater this year, which is also key to replenishing groundwater, he said.



In France, according to data from the national water monitoring system, out of 422 groundwater areas observed, 125 are already at a very low level; 120 at a low level; and 97 at a moderately low level.



Venice's world-famous canals are also running dry, with many gondolas lying in the mud and the smaller canals no longer navigable for the time being. At low tide, a water level of more than 65 centimetres below the normal level was recently measured.



All of northern Italy is suffering. According to the newspaper La Repubblica, after a month without rain in Italy's "Food Valley" in the Emilia-Romagna region, there is a risk of a 40% drop in national food production.



