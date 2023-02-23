SERBIAS DUTY IS TO STAND BY TÜRKIYE AFTER EARTHQUAKE DISASTER, SAYS OFFICIAL

Serbia's duty is to stand by Türkiye after earthquake disaster, says official

It is Serbia's duty to stand by Türkiye, hit by powerful earthquakes earlier this month, as a friendly country, a top official from the Balkan country said on Thursday.

"Our duty is to stand by Türkiye, a friendly and brotherly country," Tourism Minister Husein Memic said as he visited the country's stand at a tourism fair in the capital Belgrade alongside Turkish Ambassador Hami Aksoy.

Memic also underlined that Türkiye would recover from the disaster very rapidly.

Tourism between the two countries surged to record levels last year, with about 400,000 visitors arriving in Türkiye from Serbia and roughly 200,000 vice versa.

The Serbian government has donated €2 million ($2.12 million) for earthquake victims in Türkiye, with a large amount of aid also donated by the public on trucks and airplanes.

At least 43,556 people have been killed by two strong earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, the country's interior minister said Wednesday.

The powerful tremors were centered in Kahramanmaras province and shook 10 other provinces -- Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa and Elazig.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck in the space of fewer than 10 hours.



