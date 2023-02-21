UN urges Russia to return to New START nuclear treaty

The UN has called on Russia to return to the New START nuclear treaty and fully implement it, warning that the world without nuclear arms control is far more dangerous.

In a briefing, Stephan Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, said Antonio Guterres' position is clear: "The US and the Russian Federation should resume the full implementation of the new START treaty without delay."

"The new START and successive bilateral treaties on strategic nuclear arms reduction between the two countries have provided security not only for Russia and United States but for the International entire international community," said Dujarric.

He stressed that a world without nuclear arms control is far more dangerous and unstable one with potentially catastrophic consequences.

"Every effort should be taken to avoid this outcome, including through an immediate return to dialogue," he added.

His remarks came after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that his country would no longer apply the treaty that aims to control and reduce strategic nuclear weapons deployed by the US and Russia.

The treaty was signed in 2010 and extended in 2021 for another five years.















