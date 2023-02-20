Zelensky says Macron wasting his time on 'useless dialogue' with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on French President Emmanuel Macron's statements on keeping the door of dialogue with Russia open, said that Macron "is wasting his time."

French President Emmanuel Macron, in a statement he made recently, stated that Russia should be defeated but not crushed, and emphasized the importance of keeping the door of dialogue open.

Speaking to the Italian-based Corriere newspaper, Zelensky evaluated Macron's statements.

Expressing that the dialogue with Russia is a "waste of time", Zelensky said, "It will be a useless dialogue, in fact, Macron is wasting his time."

"I came to the conclusion that we cannot change Russia's position. If they've decided to isolate themselves in the dream of rebuilding the former Soviet empire, we can't help it," he added.

"It is up to them whether to cooperate with the international community on the basis of mutual respect. There were those who accused us of isolating Russia when economic sanctions were imposed, but that was not the truth," he said.

"It was the decision to start a war that marginalized Putin."