UK Labor leader visits Turkish earthquake relief center in Edinburgh

Britain's main opposition Labor Party leader visited a Turkish earthquake relief center in Edinburgh on Sunday.

Keir Starmer, accompanied by Scottish Labour Party leader Anas Sarwar, conveyed his condolences over the devastating disaster and reiterated his support, the Turkish Consulate General in Edinburgh said on Twitter.

During the visit, Turkish Consul General Ozgur Yavuzer informed them of the relief efforts.

"We thank him and the Labour Party for their solidarity," he said on Twitter.

At least 41,020 people have been killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, the country's disaster management agency said Sunday.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes were centered in Kahramanmaras and struck 10 other provinces-Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Kilis, Osmaniye, Elazig and Sanliurfa.

More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.





















