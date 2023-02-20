Russia has 'no chance' to win, Zelensky says during Biden visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday welcomed US leader Joe Biden to Kyiv, hailing the surprise visit as a key sign of support nearly one year after Russia invaded.

"Joseph Biden, welcome to Kyiv! Your visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians," Zelensky said on Telegram in English.

He added that Russia did not stand a chance of winning its war, after US leader Joe Biden promised additional arms supplies on a surprise visit to Kyiv.

"This is an unequivocal signal that Russian attempts to win will have no chance," he said, referring to Biden's visit and new pledges of military support. "Together we will protect our cities, our people from the terror of Russia."






















