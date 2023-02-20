LUXEMBOURGS ASSELBORN WARNS CHINA AGAINST SENDING WEAPONS TO RUSSIA

China supplying weapons to Russia to attack Ukraine would be a "mistake," Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said at a meeting of his European Union counterparts in Brussels.



Asselborn said he hoped the Chinese government realized that there is enough suffering in Ukraine and that giving weapons to Russia would only worsen the situation.



"If China gets involved, we are in a totally, totally different and not better direction," he stressed, expressing concerns for the world's economy and global stability.



Asselborn drew attention to EU sanctions on Iran for its role in supplying drones to Russia to attack Ukraine, adding a similar move on China "would be in another dimension."