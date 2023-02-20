Chinese support to Russia would mean 'world war': Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that it is important for Ukraine that China does not support Russia in this war.

Speaking to Welt, Zelensky said that if China allies with Russia, there would be a world war.

"For us, it is important that China does not support the Russian Federation in this war. In fact, I would like it to be on our side," Zelensky told German daily Die Welt. "At the moment, however, I don't think it's possible."

"But I do see an opportunity for China to make a pragmatic assessment of what is happening here," he added. "Because if China allies itself with Russia, there will be a world war, and I do think that China is aware of that."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday warned top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi of consequences should China provide material support to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying in an interview after the two met that Washington was concerned Beijing was considering supplying weapons to Moscow.

Turning to Moldova, Zelensky told Die Welt that Ukraine had passed on to Moldovan President Maia Sandu intelligence suggesting that Russia was plotting a coup in Moldova.

"Maia Sandu never asked me for help, but she thanked me for the information. She knows our situation very well. Ukraine will always be ready to help Moldova," he added.

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia's relations with Moldova were very tense and it accused Moldovan leaders of pursuing an anti-Russian agenda, one week after Chisinau said it had foiled a Russian coup attempt.