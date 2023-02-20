Çavuşoğlu, Blinken urge cooperation in press conference

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Monday thanked the United States for the quake aid and for the support given in difficult times, urging cooperation.

Speaking in a joint press conference with the Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Çavuşoğlu said "Bilateral trade between Türkiye and the US is increasingly continuing," urging to lift sanctions in the defense industry field.

Saying he discussed also the F-16 purchases in the meeting with Blinken, he stressed that he expects support from the US congress for the issue.

"I believe we can overcome the F-16 issue if the administration keeps a decisive stance on it."

"Finalizing of F-16 fighter jet sale deal is beneficial for both sides," he said, adding it was not possible for Türkiye to purchase the fighter jets with pre-conditions.

Stressing that the fight against terrorism is the priority on the mutual agenda, Çavuşoğlu urged to have more effective cooperation and collaboration in the field of security.

Çavuşoğlu also said that he discussed with Blinken Türkiye's expectations from Sweden and Finland on the NATO application of both countries, adding that the meeting with both of them will continue.

Çavuşoğlu said Türkiye and the US should not wait for another disaster to improve ties, urging to take concrete and sincere steps to improve relations.

He added that he wants to do a second meeting of strategic mechanisms in the second half of 2023.

'Quake support'

Blinken, for his part, said on the quake aid of his country to Türkiye that the US will be supporting Türkiye for "as long as it takes".

He said it is "national interest and security interest" for the Biden administration to both upgrade existing F-16s and provide new ones to Türkiye.

"We stand side by side in confronting common security challenges," said US Secretary of State Blinken, hailing also Türkiye's role in supporting Ukraine.

"Türkiye's continued implementation of the Montreux Convention has prevented a naval escalation," he said, adding a clear voice from Türkiye in support of Ukraine's sovereignty has been critical.

Blinken also said the US appreciates the positive steps Türkiye is taking to improve relations with Greece and Armenia.

"The US and Türkiye do not agree on every issue, but it is a partnership that has withstood against challenges."