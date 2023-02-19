Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia shelled 10 Ukrainian regions in last 24 hours

 Contact Us
Published February 19,2023
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (AFP File Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that Russia shelled 10 regions in Ukraine in the last 24 hours.

Zelensky promised "fair punishment" and said: "You will definitely have to answer. For every destroyed life. For every missile fired at Ukraine," he wrote in a post on Telegram.

In a separate statement, Zelensky said Ukraine uses "every day and every week" to strengthen its defenses on the frontlines and its international position in the global arena to increase pressure on Russia.

Russia started its "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. In response, the West imposed 13,596 sanctions against Moscow and began arms supplies to Ukraine.