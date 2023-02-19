Netherlands expels several Russian diplomats, to close trade office: Foreign Ministry

The Netherlands decided Saturday to expel several Russian diplomats after attempts by Moscow to "place intelligence officers" in the county.

The Dutch Foreign Ministry decided to limit the number of Russian diplomats following an ongoing dispute between the two countries.

"Russia's continued attempts to place intelligence officers into the Netherlands under diplomatic cover are unacceptable. That is why we are limiting the number of Russian diplomats in the Netherlands," Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra wrote on Twitter.

He said his country is also closing the Dutch consulate general in Saint Petersburg and the Russian Trade Office in Amsterdam.

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Dutch Ambassador Gilles Arnout Beschoor Plug on Friday and notified him of obstacles for the Russian Embassy in the Netherlands, including the Hague's "destructive position" regarding visa issues.