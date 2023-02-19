Macron says only negotiations can end Ukraine conflict

The war between Russia and Ukraine can only be ended through negotiations, French President Emmanuel Macron has said.



"I want Russia's defeat in Ukraine and I want Ukraine to be able to defend its position, but I am convinced that the end [of the conflict] will ultimately not be reached militarily," Macron said in an interview with broadcaster France Inter and newspapers Le Figaro and Le Journal du Dimanche.



"Neither side can fully prevail," Macron said. "Because the effects of mobilization are not as great as expected and have capacity limits."



Macron reiterated that Ukraine now needs a military offensive to bring Russia back to the negotiating table.



However, he does not believe that Russia should be attacked on its own soil, as some have suggested. "Above all, these observers want to crush Russia. This has never been and never will be France's position."



Macron expressed doubts about the possibility of significant domestic pressure in Russia to end the conflict.



"Do we honestly think that a democratic solution will emerge from the Russian civil society, after years of hardening and conflict? I truly wish that, but I don't really believe it," Macron said.



The French leader went on to say that any alternative to Russian President Vladimir Putin within the current set up appeared worse to him.



