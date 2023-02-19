British border staff strike leads to long waits at English Channel

A strike at Britain's border police forced travellers to wait for several hours at the English Channel over the weekend.



Several families returning from winter holidays and schoolgroups returns from excursions arrived back in Britain much later than planned, as many missed their booked ferry connection, broadcaster Sky News reported on Sunday.



At times, some coaches carrying travellers had to wait for more than six hours at the French port of Calais.



Britain has been plagued by some of the biggest strikes in a decade, taking place across several industries in recent weeks, with schools, universities, public transport, hospitals and emergency services among those impacted.



The reason for the delays at British borders was a strike organized by members of the country's Public and Commercial Services (PCS) over wages.



The workers' representation regretted the consequences for travellers, but stressed that the government was to blame, as the offer of 2% more pay was unacceptable.



There were also traffic jams in Dover on the British side, but they were much shorter. The reason was not the strike, but a lot of traffic, the Home Office said.



