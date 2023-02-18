Zelensky: Fair punishment will await everyone who commits this terror

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, regarding Russia's attacks on his country, said, "A fair punishment will await everyone who commits this terror."

Zelensky, on his social media account, stated that Russia is trying to scare civilians, "10 provinces of Ukraine have been attacked in the last day." shared.

Noting that there were injured and killed in the attacks, Zelensky said, "A fair punishment will await everyone who commits this terror all the time. For every life destroyed, for every missile fired at Ukraine, for the evil and suffering brought to our lands by Russia."