UKRAINES FOREIGN MINISTER: SURE UKRAINE WILL RECEIVE PLANES FROM ALLIES

Ukraine's foreign minister said on Saturday that he was certain that the country's allies would eventually supply fighter jets to help it fend off the Russian invasion.

"I will take a risk of saying that Ukraine will receive planes, it's a matter of time and procedure," Dmytro Kuleba told a news conference at the Munich Security Conference.

Kyiv's allies have promised battle tanks, and talks are underway about securing longer-range missiles. But Ukraine's partners are hesitant about providing fighter jets.