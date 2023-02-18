RUSSIA SAYS ITS FORCES CAPTURE VILLAGE IN UKRAINES KHARKIV REGION

Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday that an offensive push by its forces had yielded the capture of Hrianykivka, a village in Ukraine's Kharkiv region.

A briefing note from Ukraine's General Staff earlier on Saturday said the village was being shelled, but made no mention of an assault.

Reuters was not able to independently verify Russia's battlefield account.

"In the Kupyansk region, the village of Hryanykivka in the Kharkiv region was completely liberated by offensive actions of the Army Group West," said the spokesperson of the Defence Ministry in Moscow, Igor Konashenkov, on Saturday.



Russian troops suffered a big defeat in the region last autumn and had to withdraw almost completely from the area.