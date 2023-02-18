Germany will not foresake earthquake victims, Scholz says

Germany will stand by the earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria as they battle the aftermath of the disaster, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a video message released on Saturday on government channels and his Twitter feed.



"We cannot undo the disaster. But we can help in times of need. And Germany is helping," Scholz said, citing a Turkish proverb in the original wording and then translating: "You recognize a true friend in times of need."



"And we are true friends. As friends, we share your pain and as friends, we will not leave you alone in adversity."



The video message was captioned in Turkish as well as Arabic on the chancellor's Twitter channel, and there were also tweets in Turkish as well as Arabic.



Almost a fortnight ago, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit south-eastern Turkey, followed hours later by a second quake of almost identical strength.



The number of confirmed dead in Türkiye and Syria has since risen to more than 45,000. Tens of thousands of people were injured, and thousands more are listed as missing.



Germany joined many other countries in sending rescue and medical teams to the disaster area. Scholz thanked everyone in his country who contributed to the relief work.



"In a very short time, you have built a bridge of compassion, a bridge of solidarity between our countries, which are so closely connected in human terms," he said.



Around 3 million citizens in Germany have Turkish roots, including from the particularly badly damaged provinces of Hatay and Gaziantep.



