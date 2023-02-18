Damaged Russian space freighter undocks from Space Station

A damaged Russian space freighter has undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) after four months and will burn up over the Pacific Ocean.



The Progress 82 cargo spacecraft, which had been attached to the ISS since October, had a leak causing a pressure drop in the cooling system.



The aircraft had brought almost three tons of food, fuel and supplies to Russian cosmonauts on the ISS in October.



Following the undocking on Friday, cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin were able to take photographs of damage to the freighter's exterior, US space agency NASA said.



Loaded with trash, the spacecraft will burn up over the Pacific Ocean after entering the atmosphere.











