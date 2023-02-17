Ukrainian government urges remaining Bakhmut residents to leave

The Ukrainian government is urging all residents in the battle-weary eastern city of Bakhmut to flee, as heavy fighting is expected to continue.



"If you are rational, law-abiding and patriotic citizens, you should leave the city immediately," said Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk in an appeal on Friday to what is believed to be the remaining few thousand people in the battered town. She made her comments on a Telegram channel.



According to the government, five civilians were killed and nine injured earlier. The city of once 70,000 inhabitants in the Donetsk region is under virtually constant shelling. Russian troops have been trying to take Bakhmut for months.



Some 6,000 civilians are still in the city, Verkhchuk said. At the beginning of the week, the military governor of Donetsk, Pavlo Kyrylenko, had put the number at just under 5,000.



Many elderly residents are holding out because their homes are their only possession and they do not want to leave their birthplace. Some also sympathize with Russia.



