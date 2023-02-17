Ukraine says no contracts on fighter jets deliveries so far

Kyiv has not yet signed any agreements on the supply of fighter jets, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday.

"So far, no country has committed itself to the supply of fighter jets," Kuleba said in an interview with German media group Funke.

He said Kyiv is most interested in aircraft from the U.S., UK, France, and Germany since these states have the largest production capacity and fleet.

The European parliament adopted on Thursday a resolution calling on the EU states to provide Ukraine with all necessary weapons.

After securing U.S.-built Abrams and German-made Leopard tanks, Ukraine has turned its attention to shipments of modern fighter jets.