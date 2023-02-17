UK looking at options to further support Türkiye following quakes

The UK will continue to explore options for further support to Türkiye following last week's devastating earthquakes, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday.

"I am in regular contact with my counterpart and friend [Turkish] Defence Minister Hulusi Akar," he said in a statement, adding that the UK is committed to helping its close partner Türkiye, having deployed flights, medics, and aid to support recovery efforts.

It also said the UK is leading NATO's response to the earthquakes, which killed or injured tens of thousands and left many in need, with three Royal Air Force (RAF) aircraft helping to deliver NATO's package of emergency support to Türkiye.

Military aircraft such RAF Atlas A400Ms and two C130 Hercules are transporting a NATO Operational Liaison and Reconnaissance Team from Italy to Türkiye on Friday.

"The RAF has also flown over 15 tonnes of humanitarian aid and 81 tonnes of medical aid to the people of Turkey and Syria including thousands of thermal blankets and medical supplies, and £25 million ($30 million) in new funding to support the response was announced this week," it added.

The UK also sent a team of 77 search and rescue experts with specialist equipment, as well as four rescue dogs, who worked day and night to help people affected by the earthquake.

"More UK flights are on standby should they be required by NATO and the UK will continue to contribute to the NATO Alliance's support to Turkey," it said.