UAE sent 91 relief planes to quake-hit Türkiye, Syria

Relief planes continue to fly from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to help the victims of the devastating earthquakes that hit Türkiye and Syria on Feb. 6.

A total of 91 cargo planes have taken off so far as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 2, the Emirati Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry stated that 2,549 tons of humanitarian aid have been sent amid ongoing relief efforts for the victims of the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

On Thursday, the Emirati WAM news agency said 78 relief planes had been sent including 44 cargo planes to Syria and 34 to Türkiye adding that these planes carried 2,107 tons of food and medical supplies and tents.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 tremors last week were centered in the province of Kahramanmaraş in southern Türkiye, impacting a larger area and over 13 million inhabitants, killing thousands of people in Türkiye and Syria.