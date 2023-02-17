Macron suggests hosting 'conference on air defence for Europe'

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday suggested hosting a conference in Paris on Europe's air defence, and for massive investments in defence to combat challenges facing the continent.

"I hope that, with our German, Italian and British partners -- and all those who wish to join us in Europe -- we will be able to organise a conference in Paris on Europe's air defence," he told the Munich Security Conference.

The continent must "reinvest massively in our defence if we Europeans want peace," he said.