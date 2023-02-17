Finland still wants to join NATO together with Sweden

Finland continues to favour joining NATO together with Sweden, the Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said after a meeting with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Friday.



"We have sent out a clear message that we want to join NATO at the same time," Marin said. She added that it is imperative that Russia lose its war with Ukraine.



Sweden and Finland, long neutral nations, applied for NATO membership on May 18, after Russia invaded Ukraine three months prior. To gain admission, all 30 NATO members must agree, but Türkiye has been blocking Sweden's admission.



Marin also expressed her conviction that Russia must lose the Ukraine war at all costs. If Russian President Vladimir Putin were to win the war, no one would be safe - neither in Europe nor in the world, she said.



While Finland and Sweden want to give up their neutrality, Austria sees no reason to change its position and believes its neutrality does not weaken its position in the European Union.



"There is no pressure at all in the European Union on neutral states to change their status," he said.



At the same time, Nehammer rejected recent accusations from Moscow that Austria had violated its neutrality by expelling four Russian diplomats on suspicion of spying. Neutrality does not mean standing idly by when your hospitality is abused, the chancellor said.



Nehammer criticized the expulsion of four Austrian diplomats from Moscow on Thursday. This was a countermeasure without any substantial basis, he said.

















